Villarreal Houston Academy Expands Girls Program for 2025/26 Season Across Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita

Villarreal Houston Academy is excited to announce the continued expansion of its girls soccer program for the 2025/26 , now reaching deeper into the HKA Area

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Villarreal Houston Academy is excited to announce the continued expansion of its girls soccer program for the 2025/26 season, now reaching deeper into the Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita communities. This expansion follows an extraordinary year of growth, development, and elite-level achievement for our female athletes—both locally and internationally.Championship Pedigree and Global ImpactIn Spring 2024, our 15U Girls captured the State STX Championship and were runners-up in the Directors State Cup, with our 14U team now heading to the STX State Cup Final Four this weekend. Our 15U squad remains in strong contention to qualify for the Directors Cup Semifinals, eyeing another trip to State and a chance to secure the State Championship this time.But the success of our girls program is not just regional—it’s global.Three Villarreal Houston girls represented Villarreal CF at the prestigious Dallas Cup, joining top talent from across North America.One of our standout players competed in the Mallorca Soccer Tournament in Spain, one of the top girls events in the world, wearing Villarreal CF colors.This summer, a total of 14 girls from our academy will travel to Spain to play in two elite global tournaments:The Villarreal Academy Cup (June 2025)The Yellow Cup (June 2025)These international experiences reflect a one-of-a-kind pathway—a true alternative to the traditional ECNL or ECRL routes—made possible through our partnership with Villarreal CF (Spain) and Coerver Coaching , the #1 global soccer development system. We are proud to offer the only all-girls Coerver technical program in Houston.Now Recruiting: A New Generation of Female AthletesAs we look ahead to the 2025/26 season, Villarreal Houston is now expanding team opportunities and development programming in the following age groups:2010 Girls2011 Girls2012/13 Girls2014/15 Girls2016/17 GirlsOur goal is to continue developing top soccer players in our area, while offering a truly unique platform for young female athletes to compete, grow, and thrive at the highest international levels and not only at the regional level.🔶 REGISTER NOW FOR TRYOUTS – MAY 12–15 🔶Visit www.villarrealhouston.com to sign up and learn more!📍 Open to players in Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, and surrounding areasTrain like a pro. Play like a champion. Represent Houston on the global stage.This is the Villarreal Houston Girls Academy.

