The State of Texas has executed a man who assaulted and murdered a young mother after Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully defended the application of the death sentence.

In 2004, Moises Sandoval Mendoza violently killed Rachelle O’Neil Tolleson, a 20-year-old mother of a young daughter. Mendoza confessed that he had taken Tolleson from her home before sexually assaulting, strangling, and stabbing her to death. Once police questioned Mendoza about Tolleson’s whereabouts, he burned and attempted to hide her body in a creek. Throughout Mendoza’s appeals, Attorney General Paxton has fought to uphold the sentencing and secure justice for the victim and her family.

“Tonight, the State of Texas upheld its duty and obligation to enforce justice and ensure that criminals receive the appropriate punishment,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Twenty years after Mendoza violently murdered Rachelle Tolleson, robbing her five-month-old daughter of her mother, Texas has executed him. I will always do everything in my power to defend the law and hold criminals accountable.”

The execution was carried out by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas. Mendoza was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.