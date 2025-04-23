Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Demands Doc­u­ments from Plano ISD Relat­ed to Inves­ti­ga­tion into EPIC City

Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding documents from Plano Independent School District (“ISD”) officials after being made aware of potential connections between school board members and East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”), which is affiliated with EPIC City. 

The Office of the Attorney General was informed of comments made by Plano Mayor John Muns regarding facilitating a dialogue between Plano school board officials and individuals at EPIC. Attorney General Paxton previously requested records from city officials from Plano, Richardson, Wylie, and Josephine as part of an ongoing investigation into EPIC City. 

“My office is demanding documents from Plano ISD officials who may have communicated with individuals involved with EPIC City as part of our ongoing investigation into this development,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will thoroughly review the records we receive and hold anyone who violates Texas law accountable.” 

