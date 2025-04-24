Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.23.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Annabelle Hopkins, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Government Affairs at the California Public Advocates Office. Hopkins has been Government Relations Manager at RWE Offshore Wind since 2024. She was Legislative Director at the Office of Assemblymember Jim Wood in the California State Assembly from 2022 to 2023. Hopkins held multiple positions in the Office of Senator Dave Min in the California State Senate from 2021 to 2022, including Legislative Director and Legislative Aide. She was a Senate Fellow in the Office of Senator Mike McGuire in the California State Senate from 2019 to 2020. Hopkins was the Finance Director/Policy Advisor for Audrey Denney for Congress from 2018 to 2019. She is a Board Member of FemDems and Young Professionals in Energy, Sacramento. Hopkins earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from College of Wooster. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $153,000. Hopkins is a Democrat.

Mandi Posner, of Gold River, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Center for Health Care Quality at the California Department of Public Health. Posner has been Chief of Field Operations for the South Division of the Center for Health Care Quality at the California Department of Public Health since 2021, where she has held multiple positions since 2016, including Branch Chief of Field Operations for the South Division, Los Angeles County Contract Manager, Staff Services Manager for Fiscal Operations, and Associate Governmental Program Analyst. Posner is a Member and California Representative of the Association of Health Facility Survey Agencies. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $183,840. Posner is a Democrat.

Yang Lee, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Data Analytics and Strategy at the California Department of Developmental Services. Lee has been Deputy Director and Chief Financial Officer at the California Department of Social Services since 2022, where he was previously Assistant Director from 2020 to 2022. He held multiple positions at the California Department of Finance from 2008 to 2020, including Principal Program Budget and Finance Budget Analyst. Lee was a Legislative Assistant in the Office of Assemblymember Loni Hancock in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2008. Lee earned a Master of Public Policy Analysis degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Ethnic Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $198,660. Lee is a Democrat.

Heather Leslie, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety. Leslie has been the Assistant General Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2021. She was a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2015 to 2021. Leslie earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $198,000. Leslie is a Democrat.

Cindy Gustafson, of Tahoe City, has been appointed to the State Board of Fire Services. Gustafson has been the District Five County Supervisor for the County of Placer since 2019. She was the Chief Executive Officer of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association from 2017 to 2018. Gustafson held multiple positions at the Tahoe City Public Utility District from 1991 to 2017, including Director of Resource Development and Community Relations, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager. She was a Commissioner at the California Fish and Game Commission from 2005 to 2009. Gustafson is a Member of Tahoe Fund. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Gustavus Adolphus College. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and there is no compensation. Gustafson is registered without party preference.

Hampus Idsater, of Thousand Oaks, has been appointed to the Boating and Waterways Commission. Idsater has been an Investment Manager at Suntex Marina Investors since 2022. He was a Finance and Business Development Director at Hamner, Jewell & Associates from 2020 to 2022. Idsater was a Vice President at Eight Roads from 2015 to 2020. He was an Investment Manager at Fosun International from 2013 to 2015. Idsater was an Analyst at Morgan Stanley from 2011 to 2013. He is a Member of the Marine Recreation Association and Toastmasters International. Idsater earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics from University of Oxford. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Idsater is a Democrat.