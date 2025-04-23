House Resolution 204 Printer's Number 1459

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Resolution 204 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title A Resolution designating April 8, 2025, as "Dominican Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the victims who perished in the Jet Set Nightclub, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Actions 1459 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025 Reported as committed, April 23, 2025 Generated 04/23/2025 07:27 PM



