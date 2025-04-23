Submit Release
House Resolution 204 Printer's Number 1459

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Resolution 204

2025-2026 Regular Session

A Resolution designating April 8, 2025, as "Dominican Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the victims who perished in the Jet Set Nightclub, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

1459 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025
Reported as committed, April 23, 2025

