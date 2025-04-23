House Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1381

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors PUGH, GUENST, REICHARD, KAUFFMAN, PASHINSKI, COOK, O'NEAL, MARCELL, M. MACKENZIE, GALLAGHER, COOPER, KLUNK, GREINER, BASHLINE, SHUSTERMAN, ROWE, K.HARRIS, SHAFFER, KRUPA, NEILSON

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Child Abuse Prevention Month

Generated 04/23/2025 07:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.