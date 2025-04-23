Submit Release
House Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1381

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors

PUGH, GUENST, REICHARD, KAUFFMAN, PASHINSKI, COOK, O'NEAL, MARCELL, M. MACKENZIE, GALLAGHER, COOPER, KLUNK, GREINER, BASHLINE, SHUSTERMAN, ROWE, K.HARRIS, SHAFFER, KRUPA, NEILSON

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Child Abuse Prevention Month

