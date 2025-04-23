House Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1247
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors
STRUZZI, BANTA, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, GREINER, HADDOCK, HEFFLEY, JAMES, KHAN, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, NEILSON, REICHARD, ROWE, SMITH, VENKAT, VITALI
Short Title
A Resolution designating May 20, 2025, as "Jimmy Stewart Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Jimmy Stewart Day Resolution
