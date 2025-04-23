Submit Release
House Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1247

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23

STRUZZI, BANTA, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, GREINER, HADDOCK, HEFFLEY, JAMES, KHAN, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, NEILSON, REICHARD, ROWE, SMITH, VENKAT, VITALI

Short Title

A Resolution designating May 20, 2025, as "Jimmy Stewart Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Jimmy Stewart Day Resolution

