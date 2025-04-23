House Resolution 161 Printer's Number 1217
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors
CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SCHLOSSBERG, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HADDOCK, MERSKI, NEILSON, FREEMAN, VENKAT, BRENNAN, DALEY, HOHENSTEIN, KENYATTA, GREEN, PASHINSKI
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of May 2025 as "Haitian Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating May 2025 as “Haitian Heritage Month”
Generated 04/23/2025 07:26 PM
