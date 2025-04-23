Submit Release
House Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1214

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Bill 1102

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PIELLI, WEBSTER, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, VENKAT, GIRAL, HOWARD, NEILSON, JAMES, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, BELLMON, CERRATO, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs relating to medical officer or health officer incentive program, further providing for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments, for adjustment of stipend amounts and for eligibility; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Providing Opportunities to Serve in National Guard through Targeted Incentives

Actions

1214 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, April 1, 2025
Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, April 23, 2025

