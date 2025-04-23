House Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1214
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Bill 1102
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PIELLI, WEBSTER, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, VENKAT, GIRAL, HOWARD, NEILSON, JAMES, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, BELLMON, CERRATO, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs relating to medical officer or health officer incentive program, further providing for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments, for adjustment of stipend amounts and for eligibility; and making editorial changes.
Memo Subject
Providing Opportunities to Serve in National Guard through Targeted Incentives
Actions
|1214
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, April 1, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, April 23, 2025
Generated 04/23/2025 07:26 PM
