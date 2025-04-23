House Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1263

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Resolution 177 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MIHALEK, STENDER, HADDOCK, ARMANINI, ROWE, GALLAGHER Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating April as Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month Actions 1263 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 4, 2025 Reported as committed, April 23, 2025 Generated 04/23/2025 07:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.