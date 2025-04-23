Submit Release
House Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1263

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Resolution 177

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MIHALEK, STENDER, HADDOCK, ARMANINI, ROWE, GALLAGHER

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating April as Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month

Actions

1263 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 4, 2025
Reported as committed, April 23, 2025

