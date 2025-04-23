House Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1263
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Resolution 177
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MIHALEK, STENDER, HADDOCK, ARMANINI, ROWE, GALLAGHER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating April as Low Head Dam Public Safety Awareness Month
Actions
|1263
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 23, 2025
