House Bill 630 Printer's Number 0767

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, O'MARA, GREEN, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, SCHLOSSBERG, KINKEAD, PIELLI, HADDOCK, FREEMAN, PROBST, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, HOWARD, CIRESI, STEELE, DEASY, FIEDLER, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAYES, BOYD, YOUNG, BOROWSKI, WAXMAN, MADDEN, ISAACSON, KENYATTA, SAPPEY, POWELL, HANBIDGE, MERSKI, RIVERA, MADSEN, GUENST, DAVIDSON, OTTEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694), known as the Equal Pay Law, further providing for definitions and for wage rates; providing for additional violations; further providing for powers of secretary, for collection of unpaid wages, for records and reporting and for penalties; and establishing the Equal Pay Enforcement Fund.

