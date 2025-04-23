House Bill 265 Printer's Number 0210
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors
POWELL, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, McANDREW, KHAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, DONAHUE, NEILSON, FLEMING, INGLIS, DEASY, STEELE, RABB, SCHLOSSBERG, PARKER, GREEN, HARKINS, GUENST, KRAJEWSKI, MARKOSEK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, further providing for benefits based on service for educational institutions.
Memo Subject
UC Eligibility for Education Support Professionals
Generated 04/23/2025 07:26 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.