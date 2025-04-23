Submit Release
House Bill 265 Printer's Number 0210

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors

POWELL, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, McANDREW, KHAN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, DONAHUE, NEILSON, FLEMING, INGLIS, DEASY, STEELE, RABB, SCHLOSSBERG, PARKER, GREEN, HARKINS, GUENST, KRAJEWSKI, MARKOSEK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, further providing for benefits based on service for educational institutions.

Memo Subject

UC Eligibility for Education Support Professionals

Generated 04/23/2025 07:26 PM

