House Bill 734 Printer's Number 0983

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Bill 734 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MADSEN, HOWARD, RABB, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, HILL-EVANS, FIEDLER, CIRESI, McANDREW, FLEMING, OTTEN, DEASY, GREEN Short Title An Act amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, in tenement buildings and multiple dwelling premises, further providing for landlord's duties; and providing for tenant relocation. Memo Subject Helping Tenants to Relocate to Safe, Clean and Habitable Housing when their Rental Property is Condemned Actions 0758 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Feb. 25, 2025 0983 Reported as amended, March 17, 2025 First consideration, March 17, 2025 Laid on the table, March 17, 2025 Removed from table, April 23, 2025 Generated 04/23/2025 07:26 PM

