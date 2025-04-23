Submit Release
House Bill 734 Printer's Number 0983

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House Bill 734

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MADSEN, HOWARD, RABB, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, HILL-EVANS, FIEDLER, CIRESI, McANDREW, FLEMING, OTTEN, DEASY, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, in tenement buildings and multiple dwelling premises, further providing for landlord's duties; and providing for tenant relocation.

Memo Subject

Helping Tenants to Relocate to Safe, Clean and Habitable Housing when their Rental Property is Condemned

Actions

0758 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Feb. 25, 2025
0983 Reported as amended, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 23, 2025

