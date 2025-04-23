GEORGIA, April 23 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Inez Grant as the Solicitor General of Hall County, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Stephanie Woodard.

Inez Grant has served the Hall County area since becoming a member of the State Bar of Georgia in 1992. She began her legal career as a front-line prosecutor in the Hall County Solicitor General’s Office, where she helped establish Hall County’s Domestic Violence Taskforce. Grant eventually rose to chief assistant under former Solicitor General Jerry Rylee before going on to serve for several years as chief assistant Solicitor General in Forsyth County. Grant practiced both felony and misdemeanor prosecution for 17 years before leaving her beloved line of work for family reasons. Since leaving full-time prosecution, Grant has managed a successful private practice in Hall County focusing on domestic litigation, criminal defense, immigration law, Guardian Ad Litem work, and Juvenile Court matters. In addition, Grant serves as the Solicitor for the City Court of Gainesville and City of Oakwood.

Grant graduated from Brenau University before obtaining her law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. When not in court, she enjoys spending time with her family and her beautiful granddaughters. Grant coached high school mock trial teams and was recognized by the State Bar for her work with the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee. She also currently sits on Brenau University’s Conflict Resolution and Legal Studies Advisory Board.