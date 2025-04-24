Rancho Las Bolsas Affordable Housing Opens in Temecula

Speakers attending the Grand Opening include: Hon. Chuck Washington, William Spencer, Patty Fado, Marcus Cannon, Sarah Buchheit, Laura Archuleta, Jennifer Irwin Participating Organizations: Jamboree Housing, Riverside County, Housing & Workforce Solutions, Housing Authority Riverside, US Bank, Riverside University Health System, CA Department of Housing & Community Development, Lument, US Dept of Housing & Community Development

Jamboree Supports Local Families with Affordable Housing and Services in Temecula

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the County of Riverside and Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree) celebrate the grand opening of Rancho Las Bolsas, an affordable housing community dedicated to not only housing families but providing onsite resident services to promote economic and social mobility for low-income households. Jamboree partnered with Red Tail Multifamily Land Development (Red Tail) to serve as the affordable housing developer for the inclusionary housing component within Arrive Temecula. Rancho Las Bolsas supplements this market rate housing with 55 homes for working families earning 30-60% of the area median income.Rancho Las Bolsas delivers 55 affordable homes across three Spanish Colonial–style buildings that are designed to seamlessly blend with the surrounding market rate homes, creating an aesthetically cohesive neighborhood. Residents have access to onsite amenities such as a playground, community center, and computer room, as well as Arrive Temecula’s swimming pool and fitness center.A current resident expressed gratitude for her new home. Jennifer Irwin moved to Rancho Las Bolsas last October. "After years of living out of my car and motels, I feel blessed that I don’t have to carry the weight of wondering where I’ll sleep tonight,” she said. “I’m so thankful for this chance to breathe, to rebuild. Now, I can focus on my dreams, going back to school and growing professionally."Rancho Las Bolsas highlights a growing trend in inclusionary housing, where affordable homes are integrated within market-rate communities. According to Housing Matters, an Urban Institute Initiative, this approach has been shown to improve neighborhood quality, enhance housing conditions, and promote greater social and economic inclusion.“Thriving communities start with delivering high-quality housing where it’s needed most, said Laura Archuleta, President and CEO of Jamboree Housing Corporation. “Rancho Las Bolsas, located in a high-resource area like Temecula, reflects our commitment to creating inclusive neighborhoods where the local workforce can live in the communities they dedicate themselves to every day.”Jamboree collaborated with the County of Riverside to ensure the homes meet local needs, especially for families and individuals in need of supportive services. The Housing Authority of the County of Riverside and Riverside County Behavioral Health played a key role in developing Rancho Las Bolsas by allocating 26 Section 8 project-based vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), securing $6.4 million in No Place Like Home (NPLH) funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and committing to provide onsite wraparound services to support residents on their path to recovery and self-sufficiency."The County of Riverside is dedicated to housing our most vulnerable residents, and Rancho Las Bolsas is a vital step toward that goal," said Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington. "With rental subsidies and onsite wraparound services, this development will help put families on a strong path toward stability and success."“Rancho Las Bolsas adds much-needed, quality affordable housing for individuals and families in Riverside County,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “This development offers not only welcoming amenities and community spaces, but the supportive services needed to help people who’ve struggled with housing insecurity connect to opportunity and thrive.”The community offers a range of apartment sizes from one- to three-bedroom homes. Twenty-six of the homes are supported by Project-Based Vouchers from HUD. Residents with vouchers pay no more than 30% of their income toward rent, creating affordable options for local working families."Rancho Las Bolsas shows what’s possible when local governments, housing authorities, private developers, and community organizations unite with a shared vision,” said William Spencer, HUD Region 9 Administrator. “America is exceptional because of what we do for others—that is the American way. By leveraging HUD resources like Project-Based Vouchers and partnering with local service providers, this development ensures residents have not just a home, but the support they need to thrive. The greatness of our nation is measured by how we uplift our fellow Americans."The community includes a two-story office and service center that will provide wrap-around support delivered in partnership between Jamboree’s Community Impact Team and Riverside University Health System’s Homeless Housing Opportunities, Partnership and Education team. Adult education, health and wellness services, after-school programs, and skill building classes will be provided onsite."We are proud to partner with Jamboree on the Rancho Las Bolsas community,” said Dr. Matthew Chang, Director of Riverside University Health System - Behavioral Health. “Combining behavioral health services with housing is a powerful, collaborative way to foster recovery for our residents. We look forward to seeing the many positive impacts of health and well-being that will be felt as a result of this partnership.”The rest of the development was funded by private partners. U.S. Bank contributed $29 million in construction financing and $21.8 million in tax credit equity, while Lument facilitated a $4.4 million Freddie Mac loan.EVENT DETAILS:When: Thursday, April 24th, 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Where: Rancho Las Bolsas Parking28250 Ynez Rd. Temecula, CA 92591Who:1. Hon. Chuck Washington – Supervisor, District 3, County of Riverside2. William Spencer – Region 9 Administrator, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development3. Patty Fado – Branch Chief, Program Design and Implementation, California Department of Housing and Community Development4. Marcus Cannon – Deputy Director, Forensics, Riverside University Health System – Behavioral Health5. Sarah Buchheit – Vice President, Affordable Housing, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance6. Laura Archuleta – President & CEO, Jamboree Housing Corporation7. Jennifer Irwin – Resident, Rancho Las Bolsas

