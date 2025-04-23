Submit Release
US Supreme Court poised to revive challenge to California emissions standards

The justices heard arguments in an appeal by a Valero Energy subsidiary and fuel industry groups of a lower court's ruling that they lacked the required legal standing to challenge a 2022 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision to let California set its own regulations, separate from those of the federal government.

