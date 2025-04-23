Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,021 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom joins CAL FIRE to announce an expansion of world’s largest aerial firefighting force

SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join CAL FIRE leaders for a press conference to announce a critical addition to the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world. 

WHEN: Thursday, April 24 at approximately 1 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom joins CAL FIRE to announce an expansion of world’s largest aerial firefighting force

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more