TOMORROW: Governor Newsom joins CAL FIRE to announce an expansion of world’s largest aerial firefighting force
SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join CAL FIRE leaders for a press conference to announce a critical addition to the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world.
WHEN: Thursday, April 24 at approximately 1 p.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
