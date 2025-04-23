Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded Family Home in Award-Winning Chino Community of College Park

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-appointed home in one of Chino’s most coveted master-planned communities has just been listed by Caren Chen (DRE #01971298) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate. Located at 14599 Longwood Avenue, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence offers 1,714 square feet of thoughtfully updated living space in the heart of College Park—recently voted the best community in Chino.

Blending comfort and functionality, this two-story home opens to a cozy living room anchored by a fireplace, custom blinds throughout, new paint, and new flooring—creating a clean, move-in-ready feel. The kitchen features ample cabinetry, generous counter space, and a breakfast bar, complemented by a separate formal dining area ideal for entertaining.

“This home is the total package—turnkey condition, a top-rated neighborhood, and access to exceptional community amenities,” said listing agent Caren Chen. “It’s a rare opportunity to own in College Park.”

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual sinks, while three additional bedrooms offer flexibility for family, guests, or home office use. A large hallway bathroom with his-and-hers sinks and a full laundry room with extra storage add to the home’s practical appeal.

Located in College Park, residents enjoy resort-style amenities maintained by the HOA, including two pools, a spa, gym, clubhouse, party room, and a kids’ splash zone. The community also features sports parks and seasonal events, creating a vibrant lifestyle for families of all ages.

Ideally situated near top-rated elementary schools, Chaffey College, parks, shops, and major commuter routes including the 60 and 71 freeways, this home delivers both accessibility and long-term value.

14599 Longwood Avenue is now available for private showings. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

