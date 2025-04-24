Real Dog Box Hosts 3rd Annual Wags & Wine Event for San Diego Dog Lovers

This event is more than just a social gathering—it’s a way for the community to connect and share in the company’s mission of making real, nourishing food accessible to dogs everywhere.” — Ruby Balaram

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Dog Box , a San Diego-based company known for its high-quality, air-dried dog treats, gathered its local community to attend its 3rd Annual Wags & Wine Event on Saturday, April 19th at their San Diego facility.This free community event served as a heartfelt thank-you to the loyal members of the Real Dog Pack Walks —a group of local dog owners who regularly gather for walks and hikes with their dog companions throughout San Diego County. With over 100 people and their dogs in attendance, the event offered a unique behind-the-scenes look at how Real Dog Box crafts its signature single-ingredient treats, while also giving dog lovers a chance to relax, socialize, and enjoy a glass of wine in good company—with their pups, of course.In the spirit of local connection, this year’s event also featured booths showcasing several local vendors collaborating with Real Dog Box to make the day even more special. All wine for the event was generously donated by Orfila Vineyards and Winery in Escondido. Additional local vendors that participated included Sunny Designs, Mr. Suzuki's Pet Care, Puppy Playa, Loose Leash Healer, Take the Lead, and Up in Smoke BBQ Food Truck.About Real Dog Box and the Feed Real Institute Real Dog Box, based in San Diego, is on a mission to revolutionize canine nutrition. Through its Treat and Chew monthly subscription boxes, the company delivers fresh, air-dried treats and chews made from whole, real ingredients—empowering dog parents to nourish their companions with the best nature has to offer. Its sister company, The Feed Real Institute, complements this mission by providing RACE-approved, evidence-based education for dog owners and professionals. With a variety of expert-led courses and resources, the Institute equips individuals with the knowledge and confidence to feed dogs real, nutritious food.This October 11–12, 2025, the Feed Real Institute will host its 3rd Annual Feed Real Summit—an immersive two-day event featuring educational lectures from top voices in pet wellness, hands-on workshops, and community-driven activities. The food made during our workshops will all be donated to The Feed Real Institute’s partner, The Animal Pad.The company also aims to build a vibrant dog-loving community by sponsoring local Pack Walks, which promote both canine and human socialization, wellness, and connection. Fellow San Diego dog lovers can join the Real.Dog/events page to sign up for the various pack walks and events hosted by Real Dog Box throughout the year. With a growing community of Pack Walk participants and customers nationwide, Real Dog Box and the Feed Real Institute are leading the charge in making real food the standard for dogs everywhere.

