San Diego Hosts its First Holistic Dog Longevity Conference
Feed Real Summit (FRS23) offers a unique immersive experience in dog wellness and longevity
The Feed Real Summit is designed to engage, excite, and empower dog owners and professionals to take everything they learn at the Summit and put it into practice”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 14th in San Diego, California the Feed Real Institute is hosting a groundbreaking event that promises to revolutionize the world of canine wellness. The Feed Real Summit (FRS23), the first event of its kind, brings together an extraordinary assembly of fresh food industry experts, 2.0 dog parents, aspiring dog wellness coaches, and veterinary professionals. The Summit promised to deliver an immersive experience that demystifies the realm of fresh real food, offering actionable ways to prevent disease and extend our dogs' lifespans.
"The Feed Real Summit is designed to engage, excite, and empower dog owners and professionals to take everything they learn at the Summit and put it into practice," said Ruby Balaram, Director of the Feed Real Institute.
At the heart of this extraordinary gathering are globally acclaimed speakers like Rodney Habib, Dr. Ruth Roberts, Angela Ardolino, Amy Renz, and Kay Stewart, RVT, CPCN. A discussion panel following the speakers includes esteemed guest panelists such as Kimberly Gauthier of Keep the Tail Wagging, and Dr. Katie Kangas, a local San Diego integrative veterinarian, and a few other surprises.
The Feed Real Institute (FRI) spearheads this summit. An online educational powerhouse, FRI thrives on disseminating the latest scientific research on canine nutrition and building easy-to-use dog feeding tools. They're transforming dog owners into informed advocates through their mission to help dog owners feed real food.
San Diego, renowned for its dog-friendly ethos, boasts prominent canine businesses like Real Dog Box, the Honest Kitchen, and Petco. Recently, the Feed Real Summit’s VIP workshop was approved by AASVB’s RACE committee for 1.5 continuing education credits. This brings an amazing opportunity for veterinary professionals to learn the science behind real food and practical tips for giving dogs happier, healthier and longer lives. Food made at the VIP workshop is generously going to be donated to the San Diego Humane Society.
For more information about the summit or to secure your spot, visit feedreal.com/summit.
About the Feed Real Institute
The Feed Real Institute is a dynamic force in canine nutrition education, dedicated to amplifying the knowledge and skills of veterinary professionals and dog parents. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing dog wellness, the Feed Real Institute pioneers innovative learning experiences through their online dog food calculator, canine nutrition certification programs and DIY dog food workshops.
