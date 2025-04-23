Lane closures begin as NDDOT launches major roadway project in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. – Monday, April 21, Reede Construction, Inc. began Phase 1 of a major roadway improvement project on U.S. Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West, affecting traffic in the heart of Williston.

As part of this first phase, all inside lanes in both directions will be closed, reducing traffic to a single lane each way. This lane closure will remain in effect until further notice as crews begin necessary preparation and reconstruction work.

This project, commissioned by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Williston, is part of a broader initiative to improve access to the growing Williston Square development and support long-term infrastructure goals.

Project Scope

Reede Construction will be reconstructing U.S. Highway 2 from 9th Avenue West to north of 35th Street, with the following enhancements:

Expanded roadway capacity to support increased traffic volume

Upgraded intersections for improved traffic flow and safety

New pedestrian features, including sidewalks and crosswalks

Improved lighting and drainage systems to meet modern infrastructure standards

Construction Timeline

Initial Demolition Began: March 17, 2025 (structures in the acquired right-of-way)

Phase 1 Field Work Begins: April 21, 2025

Substantial Completion Expected: October 25, 2025

Final Completion (Permanent Striping): June 30, 2026

Ongoing Communication

Reede Construction and the City of Williston is committed to transparency and community engagement throughout the project. Businesses directly affected have been notified, and public information sessions will be held periodically to share updates and address questions.

For ongoing updates, follow the City of Williston on social media and visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2.