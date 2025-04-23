Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Renovated Turnkey Home in Wilmington with Modern Upgrades and Outdoor Living Appeal

WILMINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautifully reimagined Southern California residence has just hit the market in Wilmington. Listed by Todd Troendle (DRE #02097909) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate, 914 Hawaiian Avenue offers a seamless blend of modern finishes, thoughtful design, and outdoor charm—all in a move-in-ready package.

This fully renovated home showcases a bright, open layout with new flooring, contemporary lighting, and a sleek remodeled kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances—ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.

“This is a standout home in the neighborhood, designed for buyers who want style, functionality, and convenience,” said listing agent Todd Troendle. “It’s been updated from top to bottom and is ready for immediate enjoyment.”

The modernized bathroom features clean lines and upscale finishes, while each spacious bedroom offers a comfortable retreat. Outside, the private backyard oasis is designed for low-maintenance enjoyment, with new turf, a patio for gatherings, and plenty of space to relax under the California sky.

The desert-scaped front yard adds visual appeal and water-saving efficiency, while a detached 1-car garage, secure perimeter fencing, and updated systems throughout the property add peace of mind.

Ideally situated near parks, schools, shopping, and freeway access, 914 Hawaiian Avenue presents a compelling opportunity for first-time buyers, downsizers, or investors seeking quality and location in one of L.A.’s most accessible pockets.

The home is now available for private tours. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

