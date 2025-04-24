Jon Marietta Condemns Fayette County Commissioner’s Hot Mic Remarks, Demands Resignations

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A controversial open-microphone recording at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting has sparked widespread outrage and growing calls for change, as Recorder of Deeds Jon R. Marietta Jr. issues a direct call for the resignation of Commissioner Vince Vicites and County Solicitor Jack Purcell. Marietta, a well-known watchdog for government accountability, says the incident confirms long-held concerns about a culture of disregard for ethics and transparency in county government.The hot mic exchange was captured prior to a public meeting, during which Vicites and Purcell made disparaging remarks about constituents and Pennsylvania State Representative Charity Grimm Krupa . The conversation was recorded and aired thanks to WMBS Radio 590 AM, which now live-streams all meetings—a transparency measure initiated by Marietta in partnership with Proden & O’Brien, Attorneys at Law.“This incident didn’t surprise me—it confirmed what many have suspected for years,” Marietta said. “There is a clear lack of respect for public input, a disregard for ethical conduct, and a culture of entitlement among some of our elected officials.”Marietta, who paused campaigning during Easter and Passover to observe Holy Week, said he felt compelled to speak after the audio was released.“I stepped back for a sacred week of reflection, but when I heard what was said, I knew I couldn’t remain silent,” he explained. “The people of Fayette County deserve to know who’s working for them—and who’s mocking them.”Public reaction has been swift and decisive. Citizens from across Fayette County expressed outrage over the content of the recording:* Rosemary, a local resident, commented, “Wow... unreal. No denying, it’s right there.”* Jon Lucas added, “The ONLY FayCo Row Officer speaking out AGAINST the 28% Property Tax Increase is: Recorder of Deeds ‘Hillbilly’ Jon Marietta.”*George stated, “They need to resign immediately. They are contemptible. They hold no regard for the people of the county and are vocally and publicly complaining of their duties.”* Kim Darnell said, “Resign without a pension—they don’t deserve one!”* Donna asked, “I don't understand how Vicites filed four bankruptcies and then bought a $500,000 house in Florida.”* Rose Sokol declared, “All three need to resign.”The incident has also drawn attention from across the political spectrum. Marietta is now receiving support from disenfranchised Democrats, independents, and Libertarians who share concerns about integrity in local government.His efforts have earned him the endorsement of Mike ter Maat, the 2024 Libertarian Party nominee for Vice President of the United States, and the Libertarian Medical Freedom Caucus, both citing his commitment to limited government, transparency, and constitutional accountability.“Jon Marietta is the kind of public servant we need more of,” ter Maat stated. “He stands up for everyday citizens, exposes corruption, and protects civil liberties. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him.”A statement from the Libertarian Medical Freedom Caucus added: “Marietta’s consistent defense of public accountability and fiscal restraint embodies the principles we fight for. His leadership is not only welcome but necessary.”Marietta’s office remains one of the few consistently operating full-time for the people of Fayette County. He personally delivers deeds to homebound residents and has leveraged his platform to call out mismanagement, including:* Two defaults on tax anticipation notes* A 28% property tax increase* $650,000 per mile in taxpayer spending on a recreational trail* Controversial land use and eminent domain decisions* Lack of transparency in internal county communications“These are not isolated incidents. They’re part of a broken system that’s spiraling deeper into debt and disconnect,” Marietta said. “If we don’t speak out now, we signal to the political class that this behavior is acceptable.”Marietta argues that the silence from other county officials in the wake of this controversy is equally concerning.“No other row officer or candidate for county office has spoken out about this. Silence in the face of wrongdoing is complicity,” he said. “Thomas Jefferson warned us: when corruption reigns and good men say nothing, they become accomplices.”His critics, he says, want a Recorder of Deeds who will be compliant—not one who asks questions.“They want someone who turns a blind eye to what’s happening behind closed doors,” Marietta explained. “But I’ll never stop fighting for the people of this county, even if it means being a target.”As for Commissioner Vicites’ comments expressing frustration with lengthy public meetings, Marietta didn’t hold back.“If two hours of public feedback is too much for Mr. Vicites, maybe it’s time he finds another line of work,” Marietta said. “Public service isn’t a burden—it’s a responsibility. And if you mock that responsibility, you should step down.”He closed his statement with a call to action.“Fayette County doesn’t belong to career politicians. It belongs to the people. And the people have had enough,” Marietta said. “It’s time for Commissioner Vicites and Solicitor Purcell to resign.”About Fayette County MAGA Patriots Fayette County MAGA Patriots is a grassroots coalition of America First conservatives based in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. The organization is committed to restoring constitutional values, upholding personal liberty, and demanding accountability from local leadership.

Vince Vicites Hot Mic

