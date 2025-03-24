A Message from Recorder of Deeds Jon Marietta: It's Time for an Independent Audit of County Government

Jon Marietta Campaign Website Header Credit Joseph Wolfson

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fayette County Recorder of Deeds Jon R. Marietta Jr. is calling on the County Commissioners to take decisive action to restore fiscal responsibility and transparency in county government. With the county defaulting on tax anticipation notes and relying on a $15 million bond just to keep basic operations running, Marietta is urging the creation of a bold, independent watchdog body: the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).Unlike internal audits or politically connected review boards, Marietta is calling for a team of limited-government advocates with no ties to the local two-party system to be given full authority to run DOGE. These outside experts have spent years challenging bloated bureaucracy and pushing for strict accountability in local and state governments across Pennsylvania."Fayette County taxpayers deserve to know where every dollar is going," Marietta said. "It's time we bring in a group that has spent decades fighting government waste and let them dig deep-without interference or party politics."The proposed DOGE would investigate every county office, including Marietta's own, to uncover inefficiencies, overspending, and duplicative services. Marietta stressed that no office should be off-limits, and full transparency is essential."Let's give these folks full reign to expose the waste and bloat," he said. "No one is safe, and that's how it should be. These are people who have made it their mission to stand up to big government and protect the taxpayer. If there's fat to trim, they'll find it-and I welcome them into my office first."This call comes at a time when public confidence in county leadership is faltering, and fiscal instability threatens core services."When every review is led by someone tied to the two-party system, it's hard for the public to trust the results," Marietta added. "This isn't about partisanship-it's about credibility. We need a truly independent group that answers to the people, not to a political machine."About Jon MariettaJon R. Marietta Jr. is the Republican Recorder of Deeds for Fayette County and a proven fiscal conservative. Year after year, he has cut his own department's budget while delivering faster and more secure service to the people of Fayette County. He is a strong advocate for property rights, transparent government, and local control.For The People,Jon R. Marietta Jr.Recorder of Deeds, Fayette CountyA fighter for the working man.A voice for fiscal sanity.A champion of property rights.

