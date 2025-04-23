Washington charts a new course for clean, fast ferry travel

Washington is setting a bold new standard for sustainable maritime travel. Thanks to funding from Commerce and the Climate Commitment Act, an innovative hydrofoil ferry is taking shape — one that promises to transform how people travel across Puget Sound and beyond. Designed by Seattle-based naval architecture firm Glosten, this all-electric hydrofoil ferry will glide above the water’s surface, dramatically reducing drag and emissions while cutting travel times for passengers. It’s a leap forward for clean transportation, and a signal that Washington is serious about protecting its waterways and improving regional mobility.

“This is an ideal project for the Department of Commerce,” said Stephanie Bowman, Maritime Industry Director at Commerce. “It brings together our Economic Development and Energy teams, and it reflects what the people in Washington care about — protecting the environment while improving critical services like ferry transportation.”

The hydrofoil ferry, which will be passenger-only, boasts two major environmental benefits: zero emissions and zero waste. Puget Sound’s natural beauty and ecological health are a central part of Washington’s values, and projects like this are helping ensure those waters remain clean and accessible for future generations.

One of the standout features of the Glosten-designed vessel is a collision absorption system, uniquely engineered for Puget Sound’s log-filled waterways. “Debris is a bigger risk here than almost anywhere else,” explained Matthew Lankowski, Senior Ocean Engineer at Glosten. “So if we can build a system that can safely navigate our waters, we’ll be proving this technology can work anywhere.”

While the upfront cost of developing new hydrofoil technology is high, the long-term operational costs are significantly lower than conventional vessels. Starting with a small-scale demonstrator is a practical step, with plans to expand once the technology proves itself. The initial route will be operated by Kitsap Transit, connecting Bremerton and Seattle — a critical corridor for commuters, visitors, and local businesses.

This project is part of a broader push by Washington to lead in clean maritime innovation. The state recently launched the Sustainable Maritime Fuels Collaborative to explore and implement additional zero-emission solutions for marine transportation.

“We have to start somewhere, and it’s not that far off,” Bowman said. “We’re aiming to have a demonstration ferry on the water within the next two years — hopefully in time for the World Cup, when billions will have their eyes on our Seattle waterfront. It’s a perfect opportunity to show the world what Washington innovation looks like.”

With its robust maritime heritage and aerospace expertise, Washington is uniquely positioned to pioneer the future of clean water travel — and this hydrofoil ferry is just the beginning.