The Good Feet Store Opens in Wareham to Help Local Residents and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with the Ninth Store in the Boston Area

Spreading our footprint farther into the Boston area means we can help even more individuals live their lives to the fullest.” — Bridget Kelley, Good Feet Owner

WAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced today the upcoming opening of a location in Wareham. Scheduled for May 1, the new store will be the brand’s ninth location in the Boston area.

“Spreading our footprint farther into the Boston area means we can help even more individuals live their lives to the fullest. The Kelley group of stores in Boston has brought more than 30 jobs to the area, and we continue to expand. Each store opening affirms our unwavering commitment to improving people’s lives, whether it means alleviating pain, enhancing performance, or providing relief from minor discomfort and recovery,” said Bridget Kelley, Good Feet owner and proud supporter of Women Owned Businesses. “From my first location in Buffalo, NY in 2001, to opening our newest doors in Wareham, this tenured partnership not only keeps fueling my business growth, but it also supports my honored role in bringing a health and wellness solution to the residents of the Northeast United States.”

Situated at 2421 Cranberry Highway, Suite 314, the new store joins nearly 300 locations open now nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to add approximately 40 more locations in 2025. The Good Feet Store opened approximately 40 locations in 2024 as well. As with all the brand’s stores, the Wareham location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet. The Good Feet 3-Step Arch Support System is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief in only 4 weeks*, as found in an academic study conducted with Dr. Adam Landsman from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Good Feet Store in Wareham will be well-suited to serve customers of all ages and interests. Beyond common lower body and back pains, the arch support system fosters wellness for professionals commonly on their feet, active adults and student-athletes.

"We are thrilled to open another store with Bridget Kelley, and we can't wait to serve residents in Wareham. As a brand committed to empowering customers to take control of their health, we pride ourselves on delivering an excellent customer experience,” said Richard Moore, President and CEO of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands, the holding company of The Good Feet Store. “The group’s commitment to exceptional customer service and deep understanding of our brand makes them the ideal franchise partner to expand our business into the Boston area.”



To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

* “A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain”; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291. In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

