Pamela Boivin unanimously elected chair of WEDC Board of Directors

Boivin succeeds Hank Newell

MADISON. APRIL 23, 2025 – The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has unanimously elected Pamela Boivin as its new chair.

Boivin was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to the WEDC Board last year and has been a member of WEDC’s Audit and Budget Committee since 2022.

Boivin, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, currently serves as a Program Manager at the Native CDFI Network. In her role, she is committed to enhancing lending services and supporting economic and business development through Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). Her efforts focus on building capacity, strengthening rural-serving CDFIs, and driving economic progress in rural communities.

With more than 17 years of experience in the CDFI sector, Boivin previously served as Executive Director of Woodland Financial Partners. Throughout her career, she has emphasized increasing access to capital, advancing wealth-building strategies, and supporting entrepreneurship. Her collaborative approach with government agencies and private-sector partners has consistently delivered impactful economic outcomes and expanded access to financial services.

Boivin holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Marquette University and has actively contributed to both state and national initiatives that support rural and Tribal economic development. In addition to her professional work, she owns Boivin Excavating, a small business that reflects her commitment to nurturing local entrepreneurship, creating job opportunities, and building a thriving local economy. Through her leadership and dedication, she continues to advance economic opportunity and community prosperity.

“I’m honored to serve in this role and to support the dedicated team at WEDC, whose work drives meaningful impact across our state,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating with the incredible members of the board as we continue advancing bold, forward-looking strategies that empower Wisconsin’s economic future and open doors for communities and businesses statewide.”

Boivin will succeed Hank Newell, who has served as board chair since 2019.

“The WEDC team welcomes Pamela Boivin, who brings a wealth of experience in community banking and small business to her new role,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization. “I also want to thank Hank Newell for his leadership and guidance as board chair during a critical time for WEDC.”

WEDC’s Board of Directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries, and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience. The board of directors provides WEDC with strategic leadership and operational oversight, representing statewide public and private economic development interests.