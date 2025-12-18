WEDC, Cascades celebrate company’s growth in Eau Claire

$6 million expansion project will create 36 new jobs, strengthen Wisconsin’s paper industry

MADISON, WI. DEC. 17, 2025 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that it is supporting Cascades’ $6 million investment project at its Eau Claire plant, a strategic investment that will create 36 new jobs over the next two years and strengthen Wisconsin’s position as a national leader in the paper industry.

WEDC is providing up to $200,000 in performance-based state income tax credits. The amount of credits the company will receive depends on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

Cascades is a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products. The company’s investment includes the installation of a state of the art converting line – one of the most advanced in Cascades’ asset portfolio. This new equipment is enabling the company to introduce premium product lines, increase converting capacity, and improve integration rates, ensuring better market coverage and positioning Cascades as the partner of choice for its customers.

“Wisconsin’s paper industry leads the nation because of our companies’ commitment to innovation,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “Cascades’ expansion in Eau Claire exemplifies that tradition of looking forward and embracing sustainability. It’s only natural that when the time came for them to expand, they chose to grow in Wisconsin.”

“This investment, which we announced in 2023, is part of the repositioning of our tissue paper production platform. With fewer sites and a strong commercial strategy, we are now better positioned to face changing market conditions and support our customers in their growth,” said Cascades President and CEO Hugues Simon. “I want to thank WEDC for their financial support. The addition of this converting line to the Eau Claire facility allows Cascades to strengthen its presence in Wisconsin while increasing our converting capacity, integration rate, and coverage to better serve our customers.”

Local leaders have also expressed strong support for the project, highlighting its positive impact on the community and regional economy.