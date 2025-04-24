Ignition integration with Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Axcess™ transforms client engagement and payment for top accounting firms

Integration sets a new standard for how mid-sized and enterprise accounting firms in the US engage clients and get paid

By pairing our two leading solutions, medium and large accounting firms can eliminate accounts receivable, gain back wasted hours, and capture more revenue.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , a leading client billing and revenue management platform for service-based businesses, today announced its integration with Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Axcess™, a leading cloud-based tax and accounting solution serving many top 500 US firms. With this integration, CCH Axcess™ accounting firms can automate their client workflows from first engagement to final payment using Ignition—improving efficiency, cash flow, and profitability.“Accounting and tax firms have spent too long wasting time with manual processes and losing revenue from unbilled work. This integration automates the entire client engagement-to-payment process, eliminating those inefficiencies,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “By pairing our two leading solutions, medium and large firms can eliminate accounts receivable, gain back wasted hours, and capture more revenue.” As a member of the CCHⓇ Marketplace for tax and accounting, Ignition is among a select group of apps with access to Wolters Kluwer's APIs for direct product integrations.With scope creep costing US accounting firms on average $76,000 per year, and 94 percent experiencing late payments , Ignition’s integration with CCH Axcess™ redefines best practices for how top accounting firms manage client engagements, billing, and payments through automation.By leveraging the integration, accounting firms using CCH Axcess™ can seamlessly import and sync their client data and unpaid invoices into Ignition. Ignition then automates their entire client engagement workflow—including proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, and payments—all within a single platform. Benefits of the integration include:• Streamlined client engagements by importing CCH Axcess™ clients into Ignition to create and send proposals in bulk• Accelerated cash flow and reduced late payments by automating collections using saved payment methods once proposals are signed.• Ability to drive year-round recurring revenue by offering clients tiered pricing and advisory packages• Enhanced tax workflow visibility by tracking tax return types and statuses from CCH Axcess™ directly within Ignition“Our goal is to help accounting and tax firms drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes. Integrating Ignition with CCH Axcess™ gets our customers even closer to that goal through the power of automation,” said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “This integration is proof of both Ignition’s and Wolters Kluwer’s shared commitment to innovation that delivers measurable value for firms.”To read more about the benefits of the Ignition and CCH Axcess™ integration, visit: https://www.ignitionapp.com/integrations/cch-axcess

