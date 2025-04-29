Michelle F. Solomon of Artburst Miami Named 2025 ‘Arts Marketer of the Year’ by Arts & Business Council

Michelle F. Solomon, editor-in-chief of Artburst Miami, has been named 2025 Arts Marketer of the Year by the Arts & Business Council of Miami.

Artburst Miami editor-in-chief honored for her visionary leadership in championing Miami-Dade’s creative community.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle F. Solomon, editor-in-chief and arts/theater critic for Artburst Miami , is the recipient of the 2025 Arts Marketer of the Year award. The prestigious honor, bestowed by The Arts & Business Council of Miami, was recently presented during the annual Serving the Arts Awards ceremony held at the Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.The Arts Marketer of the Year award celebrates an individual who has demonstrated outstanding creativity, strategic excellence, and measurable impact in promoting the arts. Solomon was selected from more than 345 nominations in various categories for her leadership in elevating Artburst Miami and its role in shaping local arts journalism.“Artburst Miami was created by Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs and its cultural affairs director, Michael Spring (now director emeritus), who planted the seed to fill a void when mainstream media started cutting its arts staff,” said Solomon. “This award shows that Artburst Miami is achieving its goals as a vital media source for the arts in Miami-Dade County.”As editor, Solomon oversees more than a dozen freelance professional arts journalists who cover all disciplines. As a writer, she covers theater, visual arts and arts news stories.Since stepping into the role of editor in 2022, Solomon has championed hundreds of local artists and organizations, ensuring diverse voices and cultural stories are heard and celebrated. Her commitment to arts coverage comes at a critical moment in Florida and beyond, as arts organizations grapple with funding challenges and shifting media landscapes.“These Serving the Arts Awards are a way to continue to keep what we do in the public eye and for the importance of what arts does for a community to be emphasized. We must be the champions of the arts,” said Solomon.Originally from northeastern Pennsylvania, she began performing at the age of five in Atlantic City, N.J. She graduated from Emerson College, Boston, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and mass communication. She received a Master of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Albany/Empire State College.She was arts and entertainment editor at newspapers in Pennsylvania, Executive Arts Editor at the Albany (N.Y.) Times Union, and assistant features editor/entertainment editor at the Detroit Free Press before leaving the newspaper to work in television at the NBC affiliate in Detroit and the ABC affiliate in Miami.Today, she is not only a key figure in the Miami arts media scene but also a mentor, advocating for training and support of the next generation of arts journalists.“I want to continue to tell great stories about the arts in Miami-Dade County,” said Solomon. “I learn so much from everyone I interview, from people in the arts community who are so grateful that Artburst Miami exists, and the fact that I can feel like I’m contributing to the arts ecosystem and to our culture here is exciting every day to me.”A recipient of a 2023 Society of Professional Journalists Award for ArtsBeat reporting and a finalist for the 2022 Rabkin Foundation Prize, she also serves as a judge for both the Carbonell Awards and the Silver Palm Awards.About ArtburstMiami.comArtburst Miami works with the top professional art journalists in South Florida writing reviews, features and articles covering visual arts, dance, theater, performance art and other disciplines in the vibrant arts community. Artburst Miami is a program of the Arts & Business Council of Miami with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.About Serving the Arts AwardsServing the Arts 2025 is an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Arts & Business Council of Miami in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Department of Cultural Affairs. The event honors outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Miami-Dade’s vibrant cultural landscape. The 2025 ceremony was held on April 21, 2025, in the Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. Award categories include: Corporate & Cultural Partners Awards, Michael Spring Leadership Award, Miami-Dade Mayor’s Award, Arts & Education Inspiration Award, Elected Official of the Year Award, Unsung Hero Award, Arts & Environment Award, among others.

