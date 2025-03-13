Locust Projects Premieres Fragile Terrain, a Large-Scale Multimedia Installation by Jaye Rhee

Standing within her immersive installation Fragile Terrain, artist Jaye Rhee brings to life a mesmerizing seascape of pixelated paper cubes, challenging viewers to reflect on the delicate balance between nature and technology. Credit Pedro Wazzan Fragile Terrain transforms Locust Projects' Main Gallery into an abstract ocean of hand-folded, pixel-like paper forms, blurring the lines between digital and physical, natural and artificial. Credit Pedro Wazzan

Fragile Terrain invites audiences to reflect on the delicate balance between nature and technology through a mesmerizing handmade seascape.

Our relationship with nature is increasingly mediated by technology, and I hope this work inspires conversations about what that means for our future.” — Jaye Rhee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locust Projects proudly presents Fragile Terrain, a newly commissioned large-scale multimedia exhibition by internationally recognized multimedia artist Jaye Rhee. The exhibit, inspired by the intersection of nature and technology, is on display until April 5, 2025.Stepping into Locust Projects’ expansive 2800 sq. ft. Main Gallery, visitors will encounter a captivating, sculptural seascape crafted from over 700 meticulously folded pixelated paper cubes and 200 rounded paper objects. Constructed entirely from hand-folded, custom-printed recycled paper, the assembled forms create an abstracted image reminiscent of the ocean or beach - a direct nod to Miami’s unique environment.Rhee’s vision for Fragile Terrain was born during the pandemic, when she found herself confined to her Manhattan apartment. Seeking relief from isolation, she decided to stay with her sister in New Jersey. It was there that she observed her niece and nephew engaging with the world almost exclusively through screens, sparking a profound reflection on how technology mediates our relationship with reality.“The project evolved out of my own confinement during those months,” says Rhee. “During that time, I noticed how much of life was being experienced through screens - people living through someone else’s lens rather than their own. It made me think about how technology reshapes our perceptions and distances us from authentic experiences. With Fragile Terrain, I wanted to reflect on that dynamic while exploring the fragility of the earth and ocean, as well as the fragility of the materials used in the piece.”In her work, Rhee employs a labor-intensive process to create her pixel-like cubes. Starting with hand-drawn sketches using oil crayons and color pencils, she digitizes these sketches in Photoshop to generate unique pixelated designs. These are then printed, cut, folded, and assembled into cubes ranging in size, the largest being 20 cm by 20 cm.As visitors explore the installation, they notice subtle video projections that further enhance the immersive experience. The videos, composed of stop-motion time-lapse recordings, document the painstaking process of creating the seascape. This layering of physical and digital elements raises poignant questions about the ways in which technology shapes our identities and perceptions of the environment. Rhee’s project explores the complex emotional bonds humans form with technology, drawing a connection to historical concepts of man’s relationship with nature depicted by 19th century romantic landscape painters who sought to capture the sublime power of nature unspoiled by human intervention.Fragile Terrain invites us to reflect on the shifting boundaries between our natural and virtual worlds,” said Lorie Mertes, Locust Projects executive director. “Jaye’s thoughtful approach and attention to detail create an experience that is both visually stunning and intellectually provocative. It’s a perfect example of Locust Projects’ mission to support artists in pushing the boundaries of their practice.”The exhibit’s title, Fragile Terrain, speaks to both the environmental fragility of the ocean and the delicate nature of the materials used. Rhee notes that while the installation may appear digitally constructed from afar, a closer look reveals its handcrafted intricacies, echoing the imperfect beauty of the natural world.“I want viewers to feel a sense of wonder, but also a sense of urgency,” Rhee adds. “Our relationship with nature is increasingly mediated by technology, and I hope this work inspires conversations about what that means for our future.”The exhibition runs through April 5, 2025, with public hours Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.locustprojects.org Fragile Terrain is supported by the Knight Foundation’s Digital Commissions initiative, which fosters artistic exploration at the intersection of art and technology. Additional funding is provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, Korea Arts Management Service, Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, and the Fund for Korean Art Abroad. The exhibition is also supported in part by Samwha Paper.ABOUT THE ARTISTJaye Rhee is an internationally acclaimed multi-media artist celebrated for her innovative explorations of video, photography and performance. Born in Seoul, South Korea, and based in New York City, she earned her MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her work has been exhibited globally at prestigious institutions, including the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, the Norton Museum of Art and the Seoul Museum of Art. Rhee has also participated in prominent international exhibitions such as the 12th Seoul Mediacity Biennale and La Triennale di Milano. She has received numerous awards and residencies, including the Franklin Furnace Fund, DOOSAN Yonkang Art Award, and residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and the Delfina Foundation's artist residency in London. Her monograph, Imageless, offers a comprehensive overview of her work, which is also included in significant public collections such as the Leeum Samsung Museum and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.ABOUT LOCUST PROJECTSFounded by artists for artists in 1998, Locust Projects is Miami’s longest running nonprofit alternative art space. We produce, present, and nurture ambitious and experimental new art and the exchange of ideas through commissioned exhibitions and projects, artist residencies, summer art intensives for teens, and public programs on contemporary art and curatorial practice. As a leading incubator of new art and ideas, Locust Projects emphasizes boundary-pushing creative endeavors, risk-taking and experimentation by local, national, and international artists. We invest in South Florida’s arts community by providing artists with project grants and empower creative careers by supporting the administrative work of being an artist through an onsite artist resource hub and access to pro bono legal services.Locust Projects receives support from: The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts; The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust; Dede and Robert Moss; Ruth Foundation for the Arts. The National Endowment for the Arts Art Works Grant; Diane and Werner Grob; Susan and Richard Arregui; The Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation; Funding Arts Network; Kirk Foundation; Cowles Charitable Trust, Miami Salon Group, and the INCUBATORS.

