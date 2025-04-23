Niles Nonprofit Recognized for Impactful Charity Work

Pictured: Lyndon Azcuna, Executive Director of LifePlan, and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

LifePlan wins national award for empowering, dignity-driven charity that fosters self-sufficiency and sets a new standard for helping those in need.

NILES, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifePlan, a nonprofit based in Niles, Michigan, has been awarded the Waypoint Award by national nonprofit True Charity at its annual Summit conference, held April 9–1, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. The award honors a True Charity Network member organization that has demonstrated significant progress toward implementing effective, empowering, and relational approaches to serving those in need.Among the nearly 230 organizations in the True Charity Network, LifePlan stood out for its commitment to measurable outcomes, client participation, and independence from funding sources that hinder personalized, high-impact charity work.LifePlan exists to help families, churches, and communities embrace God’s value for human life—both born and unborn. Under the leadership of Executive Director Lyndon Azcuna, the organization has launched an innovative "give-back" program that allows clients to earn needed items through service in LifePlan’s boutique. This provides practical support and fosters dignity, agency, and social connection.In addition to day-to-day services, LifePlan holds quarterly community meetings to explore how to further align with effective charity principles. They also actively cultivate partnerships with local churches to help clients build social capital. LifePlan has a fully trained True Charity ambassador and dedicates a section of its website to educating others on these guiding principles.As an active and collaborative member of the national True Charity Network, LifePlan’s efforts are not only impacting their community—they’re shaping best practices for poverty-fighting organizations across the country.For more information on True Charity, visit truecharity.us . To learn more about LifePlan, visit lifeplan.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.