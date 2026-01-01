True Charity Announces 2026 Annual Summit to Equip Churches and Nonprofits for Effective Poverty Alleviation

April 2026 conference features national leaders examining why many poverty solutions fail—and what works instead.

Charity should do more than provide temporary relief—it should empower people toward freedom. The Summit is designed to give leaders the insights and practical strategies they need.” — James Whitford

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Charity, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing effective, dignity-centered approaches to helping the poor, has announced that its 2026 Annual Summit conference will take place April 22–24, 2026, in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Registration for the event will open in early January 2026.The annual True Charity Summit brings together church leaders, nonprofit practitioners, policymakers, scholars, and donors from across the country to examine why many well-intended poverty programs fail—and how civil society can pursue solutions that foster responsibility, opportunity, and long-term change.The 2026 Summit will feature keynote addresses from nationally recognized leaders in economics, public policy, and charitable practice, including:– Rachel Ferguson, Director of the Center for Free Enterprise at Concordia University Chicago– Michael Matheson Miller, Chief of Strategic Initiatives and Senior Research Fellow at the Acton Institute– James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity and author of ' The Crisis of Dependency : How Our Efforts to Solve Poverty Are Trapping People in It—and What We Can Do to Foster Freedom Instead'"Charity should do more than provide temporary relief—it should empower people toward freedom. The Summit is designed to give leaders the insights and practical strategies they need." —James WhitfordIn addition to keynote sessions, the conference will include practical breakout workshops, panel discussions, and case studies designed to help churches and nonprofits move beyond short-term relief toward models that emphasize work, accountability, and restored human dignity.True Charity is a national network of over 280 churches, nonprofits, and community leaders across 34 states, united by a shared commitment to improving charity, influencing policy, and educating the public about what truly helps people escape poverty.More information, including registration details, speaker announcements, and the full conference agenda, will be available at truecharity.us/summit

True Charity Summit – Promo Video

