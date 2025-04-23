Georgia Ministry Recognized for Transformational Charity Work

Pictured: Ken Gossage, Executive Director of Good News at Noon, and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

Good News at Noon is honored for empowering the poor through relational support, skill-building, and lasting transformation—not just temporary relief.

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good News at Noon, a nonprofit ministry based in Gainesville, Georgia, has received the Waypoint Award from national nonprofit True Charity at its annual Summit conference, held April 9–11, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. The award honors a member of the True Charity Network that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to empowering, relational, and results-driven charitable practices.Founded in 1987 when its founders began serving free lunches from their home kitchen, Good News at Noon has grown into a vibrant ministry offering shelter, meals, hygiene services, medical care, and a food pantry—while focusing on long-term transformation through employment, social capital, and healthy relationships.A turning point came after Executive Director Ken Gossage attended last year’s True Charity Summit, which he called “pivotal” for the organization’s future. Building on their existing use of True Charity’s program plans and operational toolkits, the team began implementing a new certificate program using the Developmental Classes Toolkit. This allowed both residents and community neighbors to engage in structured learning that fosters personal growth.The ministry also put key True Charity educational tools into action—such as the Road to Justice video series, the 7 Marks of Effective Charity courses, the Mentorship program plan, and the Volunteer Engagement Toolkit—to better train staff and volunteers. They are now working toward a robust outcomes measurement system to ensure lasting impact.Good News at Noon exemplifies the spirit of effective charity by refusing to settle for quick fixes. Instead, they pursue dignity and long-term change through personal connection, clear expectations, and measurable results.For more information on True Charity, visit truecharity.us . To learn more about Good News at Noon, visit goodnewsatnoon.org

