Partner Real Estate Lists Eastvale Luxury Estate with Gourmet Kitchen, Grand Interiors, and Fruit Tree Garden for $1.25M

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A striking blend of elegance, space, and custom craftsmanship has just hit the market in Eastvale. Listed at $1,249,999, the residence at 13757 Star Ruby Avenue offers 4,288 square feet of luxury living across 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, exclusively presented by Todd Troendle (DRE #02097909) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate.

Built in 2006 and set on a 6,970-square-foot lot, this two-story home stuns from the moment you enter. A dramatic 18-foot ceiling foyer, custom crown molding, and a sweeping wrought-iron staircase establish an atmosphere of upscale sophistication. An open-concept layout flows seamlessly into formal dining and living spaces—ideal for both everyday comfort and entertaining.

“The home’s finishes and features truly elevate it into a class of its own,” said listing agent Todd Troendle. “From the grand entry to the fruit-tree-filled backyard, every inch has been thoughtfully designed.”

The chef’s kitchen is a showstopper, boasting high-end stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double oven, microwave, and a 5-burner range. A Butler’s pantry and oversized walk-in pantry provide abundant storage, while the adjacent dining area adds flow for larger gatherings.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers a serene retreat with ample space and comfort. The home also features a dedicated office, loft area, and a pre-wired family room with built-in surround sound for immersive entertainment. Each bedroom is generously sized and equipped with ceiling fans.

French doors open to a lush backyard oasis planted with mature fruit trees—including mango, guava, pear, cherry, and more—providing fresh produce and a tranquil setting for outdoor living.

A three-car attached garage, quiet cul-de-sac setting, and proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, and commuter access make this Eastvale estate a standout offering in today’s market.

13757 Star Ruby Avenue is now available for private showings. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

