Gov. Pillen, NDVA Continue Celebrating 80 Years of Victory Through WWII Recognition Program



Gov. Pillen and NDVA Director John Hilgert present World War II medal to members of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at the first World War II recognition ceremony. A collection of photos from various presentations can be found here .

LINCOLN, NE -- A deadline is fast approaching for World War II veterans who wish to receive their medal and certificate at a special ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on May 8. That event will recognize Victory in Europe Day. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, May 1.

Last May, Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) announced the state’s World War II Veteran Recognition Program to honor living World War II veterans with specially minted medals. The program officially kicked off in 2025 to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. To date, over 125 applications have been submitted and nearly 100 veterans have been presented with a medal at over 30 events and ceremonies held throughout the state.

“Being able to honor these heroes from the Greatest Generation has been an incredible privilege,” said Gov. Pillen. “The response we’ve received from the veterans, their family members, friends and neighbors, has been tremendous. The stories they tell are hard to fathom. Some of these veterans are lucky to be with us today. We are blessed that we can show our heartfelt appreciation for their service to our state and our nation.”

Image of the front side of the medal, ribbon bar, and box.

The medal was designed by NDVA. On the front is the slogan of the initiative: Celebrating 80 Years of Victory. It includes Nebraska's famous Sower in front of the state and surrounded by a laurel wreath, a symbol of triumph. The backside of the medal features the words “On Behalf of a Grateful State, Thank You for Your Service” emblazoned above the personification of Victory standing in front of the 48-star flag of 1946. The design of the ribbon pays homage to the U.S. Military's World War II Victory Medal, which is itself a doubling of the pattern on the World War I Victory Medal.

The medal is available to living veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces between December 1, 1941, and December 31, 1946; are legal residents of Nebraska or can demonstrate Nebraska residency at the time they entered the service; and discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates there are around 250 living World War II veterans in Nebraska. While there is a deadline to apply to receive the medal during the May 8 ceremony, the recognition program will remain open, and medals will continue to be presented to eligible veterans as applications are submitted.

“Our goal is to recognize every living World War II veteran in Nebraska for their role in, literally, saving the world,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “The other component of this initiative is to shine a light on these veterans’ stories and highlight how the entire nation came together for a common cause. It was an incredible time in history with stories and lessons we want to keep alive today and into the future.”

Hometown Heroes

A second component called ‘Hometown Heroes’ was added to the program to recognize the many Nebraskans who helped support war efforts back home as civilians. Certificates are available for those who engaged in activities such as joining the wartime workforce at munitions, weapons, or vehicle manufacturing plants; serving as members of the Crop Corps or growing Victory Gardens; or providing nourishment to soldiers at a Canteen, like the ones in North Platte and Norfolk.

The first Hometown Heroes certificates were presented on March 31 to sisters Margy Dietz and Marcy Lackovic for their work at the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant in Bellevue. At the ceremony, the sisters were joined by family, including their great-grandchildren, and told stories of providing secretarial support and inspecting planes at the plant.



Gov. Pillen recognizes sisters Margy Dietz (left) and Marcy Lackovic (right) at the first Hometown Heroes event, held at Heritage Ridge in Bellevue.

Victory in Europe Day Ceremony

On May 8, 2025, Victory in Europe Day, Gov. Pillen and NDVA will host a medal presentation ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda at 1 p.m. In addition to presenting medals to several World War II veterans, there will be a proclamation signing, patriotic music, the laying of a wreath in memory of Nebraska’s World War II veterans who have passed away, and more.

All applicants who will attend the May 8 ceremony will need to RSVP in advance with NDVA to ensure adequate seating. Information on the World War II veteran and Hometown Heroes recognition programs, including eligibility, applications, and event details, is available at veterans.nebraska.gov/ww2 .