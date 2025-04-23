Secretary of State Tre Hargett Recognizes 2025 Tennessee Archives Institute Graduates

April 21, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently recognized nine Tennessee archivists for earning their Archives Management Certifications at the 2025 Tennessee Archives Institute.

Hosted by the State Library & Archives, the Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual two-day workshop focusing on archival management, as well as records preservation principles and practices.

This year’s graduates include:

• Amy Egnew – Maury County Archives

• Britney Helton – Washington County Archives

• Jenny Johnson Manuel – Johnson County Historical Society

• Kelley Sirko – Metro Nashville Archives

• Lucinda Anderson Vedros – Jackson County Archives

• Michael Mitchell – Jackson County Archives

• Tina Kyle – Bradley County Archives

• Tyler L. Boyd – McMinn County Historical Society and Archives

• Valeria Eadler – Middle Tennessee State University

“The Archives Institute provides an excellent opportunity for local archivists to strengthen their preservation skills,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate these Tennesseans’ continued commitment and dedication to serve their local communities.”

In 2025, 28 individuals from historical institutions and local archives participated in the Tennessee Archives Institute. Those who completed three years of coursework through the Institute earned their Archives Management Certifications.

“This unique experience provided through our State Library & Archives will ensure all program graduates remain effective as they strive to provide important services to their local archives,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter.

This year’s program enabled participants to explore strategies for expanding access to archival materials and increasing public engagement with Tennessee’s historical documents. Sessions focused on Tennessee’s open records laws, best practices for enhancing patron engagement and experience, managing digital assets in the growing digital age, and promoting access through engagement at the local community level.

“This is one of our most exciting events every year for both our archives development team and the local archivists who participate,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt. “Having the opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another strengthens the statewide network of archivists, which benefits all Tennesseans.”

The two-day Institute occurred at the Library & Archives on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville. The National Historical Publications and Records Commission partly funded the 2025 Tennessee Archives Institute.

The Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, is Tennessee’s premier genealogical research facility. It collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on Tennessee and its citizens.

The Library & Archives is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions. If you would like to plan your visit today, please click here.

###