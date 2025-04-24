Fire Truck Center Launches Its Spring Clearance Event

Fire Truck Center has officially launched its Spring Clearance Event, offering deep discounts on select used fire trucks.

Our goal is to help departments find high-quality trucks without the long wait or high price tags of new units.” — Vit Samsonov

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Truck Center, a leading provider of quality used fire apparatus, has officially launched its Spring Clearance Event, offering deep discounts on select used fire trucks, including fully pump-tested engines and certified aerial units.

In a move that adds transparency and convenience for buyers, the company has also published prices on its website inventory.

“Our goal is to help departments find high-quality trucks without the long wait or high price tags of new units,” said Vit, the founder of Fire Truck Center. “This clearance is our way of making great equipment even more accessible.”

The trucks featured in the Spring Clearance Event are located at the company’s Levittown, PA facility, and many are available for immediate delivery. Each truck has undergone a rigorous inspection process and is backed by extended warranty plans.

Departments looking to expand or upgrade their fleet on a budget are encouraged to act fast – inventory is limited, and trucks are selling quickly.

To view the current listings, visit: https://firetruck.center/search-fire-truck-for-sale/

About Fire Truck Center

Fire Truck Center specializes in quality-tested used fire trucks. With years of experience and a commitment to value, FTC serves departments nationwide with honesty, transparency, and pride for our product.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.