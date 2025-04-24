Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,997 in the last 365 days.

Fire Truck Center Launches Its Spring Clearance Event

FTC Fire truck for sael

Fire Truck 2011 Suthpen

custom-brush

Fire Truck Center has officially launched its Spring Clearance Event, offering deep discounts on select used fire trucks.

Our goal is to help departments find high-quality trucks without the long wait or high price tags of new units.”
— Vit Samsonov

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Truck Center, a leading provider of quality used fire apparatus, has officially launched its Spring Clearance Event, offering deep discounts on select used fire trucks, including fully pump-tested engines and certified aerial units.

In a move that adds transparency and convenience for buyers, the company has also published prices on its website inventory.

“Our goal is to help departments find high-quality trucks without the long wait or high price tags of new units,” said Vit, the founder of Fire Truck Center. “This clearance is our way of making great equipment even more accessible.”

The trucks featured in the Spring Clearance Event are located at the company’s Levittown, PA facility, and many are available for immediate delivery. Each truck has undergone a rigorous inspection process and is backed by extended warranty plans.

Departments looking to expand or upgrade their fleet on a budget are encouraged to act fast – inventory is limited, and trucks are selling quickly.

To view the current listings, visit: https://firetruck.center/search-fire-truck-for-sale/

About Fire Truck Center
Fire Truck Center specializes in quality-tested used fire trucks. With years of experience and a commitment to value, FTC serves departments nationwide with honesty, transparency, and pride for our product.

Vitaly Samsonov
Fire Truck Center
+1 215-559-9119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fire Truck Center Launches Its Spring Clearance Event

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more