Fire Truck Center Announces a New Product Line of Custom-Built Brush Trucks

Fire Truck Center is proud to announce the availability of its custom-built brush trucks designed to tackle various wildland and rural firefighting tasks.

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Truck Center is now providing custom-built brush trucks designed to help fire departments handle wildland and rural fires more effectively. These trucks are built to navigate rough terrain, deliver reliable firefighting power, and carry the tools crews need in the field.

Each brush truck can be tailored to meet a department’s specific requirements—such as water tank size, pump capacity, storage options, off-road suspensions and super-single wheel conversions, and protective features - ensuring it’s ready for the unique challenges of wildland firefighting and fast attack duties.

Fire Truck Center’s dedicated team works closely with customers from start to finish, ensuring the final vehicle is both durable and easy to maintain. Ongoing support, including maintenance and service, is available to keep trucks in top condition.

About Fire Truck Center:

Fire Truck Center has years of experience supporting the firefighting community with high-quality apparatus, repairs, and upgrades. From new and pre-owned vehicles to custom projects, the company offers dependable solutions that help departments protect lives, property, and the environment.

For more information or to request a consultation, please visit https://firetruck.center/truck/custom-built-brush-trucks-ftc/ or contact Vit at (215) 559-9119 or vit@libertytech.pro.

