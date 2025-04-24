A Piece of Usonian History: The Melzer Residence by Architect James De Long Lists in Redlands

The Melzer Residence by Architect James De Long

Human scale, proportion, natural light and curated views all converge in the first offering of this impeccably maintained architectural home.

No house should ever be on a hill or on anything. It should be of the hill. Belonging to it. Hill and house should live together each the happier for the other.” — Frank Lloyd Wright

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A mid-century architectural residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé James De Long, the Usonian-style Melzer Residence has hit the market for the first time since its original construction in 1960. Situated on nearly one acre in the serene hills above Redlands Country Club, this meticulously preserved home is a timeless testament to De Long’s influence on California’s modernist architectural landscape.Blending seamlessly with its natural surroundings, The Melzer Residence embodies Wrightian-inspired design principles De Long studied during his apprenticeship at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship. The property emphasizes harmony between structure and environment, featuring an open floor plan, expansive decks and curated views that connect the indoors with the lush outdoors. With its warm wood tones, built-in seating, and homage to nature, the home reflects a harmonious blend of artistry and function. Carefully maintained by the same family for over 60 years, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence includes custom cabinetry, a dramatic floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and signature mitered glass windows that flood the interiors with natural light. The property also includes an expansive deck and a flat yard for future additions.Born in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles in 1921, De Long was profoundly inspired by architecture from a young age. A visit to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Millard House as a teenager sparked a lifelong passion that eventually led him to Wright's Taliesin Fellowship in 1946, where he studied Wright’s groundbreaking Usonian principles, which he masterfully adapted to California’s unique climate and lifestyle. Following his time at Taliesin, De Long made his mark in Southern California with celebrated designs like the William Wolford House and Robert Scholfield House, both honored as historic-cultural monuments. His career also included editorial roles at House Beautiful Magazine and contributions to the Journal of the Taliesin Fellows and The LA Times. De Long was awarded a Modern Master Award by the Los Angeles Conservancy in recognition of his enduring contributions to mid-century modern design. The Melzer Residence embodies De Long's unique vision while honoring the timeless Usonian principles established by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian. Beyond Shelter is a Los Angeles design-focused real estate group specializing in classic and historic homes. From stylish mid-century moderns with clean lines and walls of glass to character-rich estates filled with Hollywood glamour, we believe a home is much more than a shelter, it’s a welcoming oasis, a place to bring it back to neutral and connect with your tribe.

