Architectural Alchemy: R.M. Schindler’s Remodeled Howenstein Residence Fuses Contrasting Styles to Create the Unexpected
In a unique alliance with the existing house, Schindler creates a visual interplay of light and form in this remodel for his close friend Karl Howenstein.
For the first time since its inception, this residential restoration opportunity comes to the market! The Karl Howenstein Residence, remodeled by R.M. Schindler, is an extraordinary property located in the Monterey Hills area of South Pasadena. Thoughtfully sited on four solid line parcels and perched on top of a promontory, the home offers awe-inspiring views from nearly every room, with a unique focus on urban beauty and natural grandeur. The light-filled residence becomes its own compass and sundial as the day's light traverses throughout the interior. From the secluded private driveway to the expansive vistas of the Los Angeles skyline, mountaintops, and valleys, you will be mesmerized by the beauty of this architectural gem steeped in California modernist history. The ultimate opportunity to reimagine this residence and create a private hilltop estate with views from downtown to the ocean awaits.
Karl Howenstein, also an architect, was a close friend to Rudolph Schindler. Schindler cherished their relationship immensely and brought Karl and his wife with him on his journey from Chicago to Los Angeles. During the couple’s first two years in Los Angeles, they lived in the guest apartment at Schindler's Kings Road house. Karl became Director of the Otis Art Institute and Curator of the Los Angeles Museum of History, Science and Art. He and his wife socialized in the arts and architecture circles, and were considered part of the Bohemian elite, along with Richard Neutra, Conrad Buff II, Edward Weston, Louis Sullivan and John Cage.
The first generation of the Howenstein home was designed and built in 1925 in a classic California style. In 1943, Karl commissioned his friend Schindler to create a radical hybridization of the structure. A carefully planned melding of the inherited traditional pitched roofline with Schindler’s bold directional flat roof design combine to transform the residence into a fusion of architectural modernity.
Schindler's design offers an innovative way of combining natural light, architecture, and engineering. The resolution of the corner construction allows for ample amounts of daylight to enter through glazing and clerestories. By embracing natural light, this innovative design offers an opportunity to create a truly transformational space. The combination of natural light and carefully crafted architecture creates a stunning backdrop for modern living.
