Partner Real Estate Lists Remodeled Diamond Bar Home in Walnut Valley School District for $1.4M

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A turnkey, two-story residence in the sought-after Walnut Valley Unified School District has just hit the market. Listed at $1,400,000, the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home at 1165 Clear Creek Canyon Drive is presented by Julie Lai (DRE #02174804) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate.

Set on a nearly 10,000-square-foot lot, this 2,582-square-foot home blends thoughtful upgrades with a functional layout ideal for multigenerational living. Key highlights include a downstairs bedroom and full bath, a spacious living room with soaring ceilings, and an open-concept remodeled kitchen and family room—ideal for modern family life and entertaining.

“This home offers the total package: size, location, and top-tier upgrades—all within one of the most coveted school districts in Southern California,” said listing agent Julie Lai.

Recent improvements span both form and function: new HVAC system, new heating furnace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and laminate flooring, updated windows, a new sprinkler system, and new kitchen backsplash.

Outside, the private backyard provides ample space for gatherings or relaxation, while the two-car garage and extended driveway offer additional parking and RV space—a rare find in this neighborhood.

Located in South Diamond Bar, the property is minutes from supermarkets, parks, shopping centers, and commuter access via the 60 and 57 freeways—making it ideal for buyers seeking both convenience and a quiet residential atmosphere.

1165 Clear Creek Canyon Dr is now available for private tours. For more details or to schedule a showing, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

