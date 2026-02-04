Waters to close to commercial and recreational Spotted Seatrout harvest

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will close all Coastal and Joint fishing waters in North Carolina to both commercial and recreational Spotted Seatrout harvest at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, due to widespread cold stun events.

Cold stuns are natural events that occur when there is a sudden drop in water temperature or prolonged periods of cold weather that makes the fish sluggish. Many fish will die from the cold. Others fall prey to birds and other predators. Studies suggest that cold stun events can have a significant impact on Spotted Seatrout populations.

The Division has confirmed significant Spotted Seatrout cold stun events in 10 waterbodies, from Hyde County to Pender County. The Division is still receiving and verifying more cold stun reports and collecting associated environmental data. These efforts will continue regardless of the closure so the Division can measure the magnitude of the cold stun event to evaluate how to protect the stock.

Amendment 1 to the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan specifies that if a significant cold stun event occurs, the Division of Marine Fisheries will close all Spotted Seatrout harvests through the spring.

The intent of the closure is to allow the surviving fish a chance to spawn in the spring before harvest reopens. Peak spawning occurs from May through July.

The Spotted Seatrout season will remain closed through June 30, when it will reopen by proclamation.

Commercial seafood dealers have until 3:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, to sell, offer for sale, transport or otherwise dispose of any unfrozen Spotted Seatrout that remain in their possession from purchases made prior to the closure.

For more specifics on the closure in coastal waters, see Proclamation FF-12-2026.

The public should continue to report any cold stun events they see in coastal waters. To report a cold stun event or for more information, contact Lucas Pensinger at 252-515-5638 or Lucas.Pensinger@deq.nc.gov.