Caution advised for highway users during The Maui Marathon on Sunday, April 27

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that runners will be on a portion of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) for The Maui Marathon on Sunday, April 27.

The Maui Marathon starts at 5 a.m. and the course will begin and end at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Kāʻanapali Parkway. The right southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kāʻanapali Parkway and ʻAholo Road will be closed for a portion of the race. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open to traffic.

The makai right shoulder on Honoapiʻilani Highway from ʻAholo Road to Papalāua Wayside Park will be closed for runners for the duration of the marathon. All lanes of traffic will be open. Marathon participants will turn around at Papalāua Wayside Park at Mile Post 10.5 on Honoapiʻilani Highway and head back to Kāʻanapali along the same route along the shoulder of the highway.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections. Along with the full marathon, there will also be a half marathon, 10k and 5k, which will have staggered start times following the start of the full marathon. The other races’ courses will mirror the full marathon with different turn-around points. All races begin and end at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Kāʻanapali Parkway. Road closures are expected to be lifted by 9 a.m. or sooner.

For more information, see www.mauimarathon.com

Please obey all traffic controls and signs and drive carefully near the runners.

