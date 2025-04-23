Mpower Solar Celebrates Earth Day with Local Street Cleanup Initiative

The Mpower Solar team honored Earth Day with a volunteer street clean-up.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Earth Day 2025, Mpower Solar team members stepped out of the office and onto the streets to give back to the planet and the local community with a neighborhood cleanup. The volunteer effort reflects Mpower Solar’s ongoing commitment to sustainability not just through renewable energy, but through action.

Employees from several departments joined together on Tuesday to pick up litter, sweep sidewalks, and beautify the area surrounding the company’s Brooklyn headquarters. The effort spanned several blocks and helped remove debris from public spaces, contributing to a cleaner and more welcoming environment for local residents and neighboring businesses.

This year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” is a message to encourage everyone to support the transition to renewable energy, with a goal to triple green power sources by 2030. As one of New York City’s fastest-growing solar panel installation services, Mpower Solar is proud to champion that objective.

“At Mpower Solar, we know that real change starts close to home,” said Lavie Popack, CEO. “Earth Day is the perfect opportunity for us to make a difference as a team. We are driven to take care of the environment not just on a large scale through renewable energy adoption, but right here in our community.”

For more information about Mpower Solar, please visit www.mpowersolar.com.

Mpower Solar is dedicated to building a greener, more sustainable future. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, their solar panel installation services have helped hundreds of homeowners and businesses in the New York City area make the switch to renewable power.

