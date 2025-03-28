MPOWER SOLAR CELEBRATES RECOGNITION FOR SUSTAINABILITY INNOVATION & LEADERSHIP

The Mpower Solar team celebrates their award win in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn-based solar installation company honored for advancing renewable energy solutions and pioneering sustainability initiatives in NYC.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mpower Solar is proud to announce that their team has been recognized for outstanding customer service and technical expertise, earning the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Leadership in Sustainability.

The expert panel at Global Recognition Awards evaluated the company across various metrics, such as installation performance, client satisfaction, and community impact. In the award decision, they summarized their assessment: “Mpower Solar exemplifies excellence in renewable energy through measurable achievements and verifiable results.”

Solar energy adoption will be essential in the fight against climate change, and New York City has set a goal to install 1,000 megawatts of solar power by 2030. Mpower Solar serves residential and commercial customers across the five boroughs, adding 2,070 kilowatts of renewable energy in new solar installations last year. They are looking forward to expanding their operation with new offices throughout the Northeast in 2025 and beyond.

"This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and sustainability," said Lavie Popack, CEO of Mpower Solar. "At Mpower Solar, our mission is to create a better, more sustainable future for generations to come. This recognition inspires us to continue driving impactful change in the communities we serve."

For more information about Mpower Solar and its green energy offerings, please visit www.mpowersolar.com.

Mpower Solar is dedicated to building a greener, more sustainable future. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, their solar panel installation services have helped hundreds of homeowners and businesses in the New York City area make the switch to renewable power.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.