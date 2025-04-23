Updated Pomona Home with ADU Potential Listed at $750K by Partner Real Estate's Ian Shaw, Amy Wu, and Rudy Kusuma

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A move-in ready home offering rare ADU potential and thoughtful updates has just been listed in Pomona by Ian Shaw(DRE# 02016000), Amy Fungyuan Wu (DRE# 01044806), and Rudy Lira Kusuma of Partner Real Estate. Priced at $750,000, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home at 1145 E Columbia Avenue spans 1,481 square feet on a 6,443-square-foot flat lot—positioning it as one of the most versatile offerings in the area.

Inside, the property welcomes visitors with a spacious open floorplan, flowing seamlessly from the living room to the dining space and into a sunlit family room—creating the ideal environment for both daily living and entertaining. The kitchen is newly refreshed, complete with a breakfast nook and brand-new appliances, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven.

“Buyers today want options—space, upgrades, and investment potential—and this home delivers all three,” said listing agent Ian Shaw. “The detached garage setup is perfect for an ADU conversion, and the interior is already dialed in for modern living.”

Recent updates include fresh interior and exterior paint, newer flooring, and major system upgrades over the last decade, including the roof, plumbing, and bathrooms—providing peace of mind to prospective buyers.

A standout feature is the detached garage with an attached laundry room, which offers a seamless opportunity to convert into an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)—ideal for multigenerational living or rental income.

Conveniently located near major freeways, local schools, and shopping centers, this property offers a strong balance of comfort, accessibility, and long-term value.

1145 E Columbia Ave is now available for private showings. For inquiries, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

