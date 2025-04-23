Hogg Networking Relaunches and Rebrands with Renewed Emphasis on Providing IPv6 Training and Consulting Services

Hogg Networking

Hogg Networking is proud to announce the re-launching of our company with a focus on providing large enterprises with IPv6 training and technical guidance.

I am excited about striking out on my own and providing IPv6 consulting services in the way that delivers the best value to our clients.” — Scott Hogg

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoggNet has deep expertise in the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). Many large enterprises have deployed or are just now planning to deploy IPv6. HoggNet helps these organizations by making sure they consider the technical details and follow all leading practices. Hogg Networking provides IPv6 consulting and training services to help clients rapidly realize the benefits derived from securely using the protocol.HoggNet’s “Guiding Principles” define its goal of using knowledge transfer to empower client’s self-sufficiency and to independently perform implementation and long-term operations. This goal is realized through client’s investment in IPv6 education which makes all subsequent aspects of the IPv6 project more productive. Hogg Networking has developed several new IPv6 training classes and lists the offerings on the updated website.Hogg Networking was originally established in 2002 but has been dormant in recent years as Scott Hogg (HoggNet’s founder) worked on other endeavors. Now, Scott is completely focused on this relaunched company and its innovative consulting services.Scott Hogg, President of HoggNet said, “I am excited about striking out on my own and providing IPv6 consulting services in the way that delivers the best value to our clients. We are laser focused on producing excellent quality deliverables for our clients and if they like what we produce they will ask for additional support. Providing deeply technical hands-on customized training is of critical importance to supporting our clients. We only provide the exact amount of assistance our client needs and adhere to our client’s budgets and timelines.”Hogg Networking will continue to service our customers through education and knowledge transfer by providing free technical information. This is going to be accomplished through the company’s newly-created YouTube channel. Anyone interested in IPv6 can benefit from watching these videos.Hogg Networking has also rebranded and radically updated its website and logo. Thanks to the amazing work by Bliss Designs, Hogg Networking has a modern corporate image and dramatically upgraded brand element. The updated HoggNet.com website also services IPv6Classes.com, IPv6Consulting.com, and IPv6Security.com, which are the three primary services currently offered.About Hogg NetworkingHogg Networking is an Information Technology (IT) professional services firm that provides guidance and training to organizations. Hogg Networking specializes in computer networking, IT security, and cloud technology services. HoggNet has deep expertise in the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). Hogg Networking offers IPv6 training classes, IPv6 consulting services, and provides proactive IPv6 security designs.Visit HoggNet.com for more information.

