Delays likely during paving work on Warren Avenue

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Knife River and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on Warren Avenue on Monday, April 28, weather permitting.



Work is focused between Pershing and 24th and includes milling, paving, concrete work, curb and gutter repairs, ADA upgrades, and other miscellaneous work. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work.



Parking in front of businesses and residences will be affected by the work, but sidewalk access to businesses will remain open.



Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the work is taking place. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.