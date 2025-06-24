Northeast Health Services Now Offers NeuroStar TMS Therapy for Depression at Newton, MA Clinic

Inside Northeast Health Services' Newton clinic!

Northeast Health offers NeuroStar TMS, a non-drug, FDA-cleared therapy for depression. Safe, effective, and covered by most insurances, with proven results.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is proud to now offer NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy at its Newton, Massachusetts mental health clinic. TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. It is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide. If you have been diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) and have not experienced relief from antidepressants, NeuroStar TMS might be right for you!NeuroStar TMS uses focused magnetic pulses (similar in strength to an MRI), to revitalize underactive areas of the brain involved in regulating mood. When these regions are underactive, depression can result. “Waking up” these regions can have a lasting effect on depression, making long-term remission from depression a reality for many people. A typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression. TMS therapy is a highly effective treatment option for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, offering renewed hope and lasting relief.A real-world study reported an 83% response rate. This means that 83% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle saw measurable improvement in their depression symptoms. The same real-world study reported a 62% remission rate. This means that 62% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle likely wouldn’t be diagnosed with MDD if they were first being evaluated by their doctor.Northeast Health Services is proud to offer a full suite of mental health services including therapy and psychiatric medication management and alternative treatment options like NeuroStar TMS. This collaborative, multidisciplinary approach Northeast Health Services follows in its clinics allows the team to create an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to you.The Newton clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit our website at https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/

What is TMS?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.